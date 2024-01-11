Arrests And Charges Following Aggravated Robberies And Burglaries, Hamilton And Thames

Waikato Police have launched Operation Smelter, targeting a group of prolific offenders responsible for multiple aggravated robberies and commercial and retail burglaries in the district. The operation has had immediate success, with arrests made, charges laid and stolen goods recovered.

On Wednesday 10 January Police executed a series of warrants in Hamilton and Thames. A total of eight offenders aged between 14 and 20 years old were arrested and appeared in Hamilton Youth Court today, Thursday 11 January, facing charges including aggravated robbery, burglary and unlawfully takes.

Warrants were executed at several addresses in Hamilton, where offenders were arrested and charged with the aggravated robberies of Gull service station in Thames and Mobil service station in Hamilton.

At the same time, Thames CIB executed a warrant in Thames, where further evidence was obtained in relation to the aggravated robbery of the Gull service station in Thames.

Two other offenders believed to be involved in recent offending were arrested in Whanganui overnight.

Waikato Police hope that this action underlines our commitment to locate, arrest and bring offenders before the courts. We want to send a clear message that the actions of this small number of repeat offenders are not acceptable, they will be located and held to account.

