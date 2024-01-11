Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Arrests And Charges Following Aggravated Robberies And Burglaries, Hamilton And Thames

Thursday, 11 January 2024, 5:36 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Waikato Police have launched Operation Smelter, targeting a group of prolific offenders responsible for multiple aggravated robberies and commercial and retail burglaries in the district. The operation has had immediate success, with arrests made, charges laid and stolen goods recovered.

On Wednesday 10 January Police executed a series of warrants in Hamilton and Thames. A total of eight offenders aged between 14 and 20 years old were arrested and appeared in Hamilton Youth Court today, Thursday 11 January, facing charges including aggravated robbery, burglary and unlawfully takes.

Warrants were executed at several addresses in Hamilton, where offenders were arrested and charged with the aggravated robberies of Gull service station in Thames and Mobil service station in Hamilton.

At the same time, Thames CIB executed a warrant in Thames, where further evidence was obtained in relation to the aggravated robbery of the Gull service station in Thames.

Two other offenders believed to be involved in recent offending were arrested in Whanganui overnight.

Waikato Police hope that this action underlines our commitment to locate, arrest and bring offenders before the courts. We want to send a clear message that the actions of this small number of repeat offenders are not acceptable, they will be located and held to account.

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On Biden V Trump, And The Taiwan Election


If the allegations against Golriz Ghahraman are found to have substance – or even if they merely result in an official Police investigation – then resignation looks the only option. The Greens brand is based on its claims to hold itself to a higher set of values, a fact now being reflected in some of the gleeful schadenfreude evident on social media about the incident. The perception of wrong-doing is already doing harm to the Greens, regardless of whether the shoplifting allegation is proven to have substance....
More


 
 

ACT: Climate Bill Will Save Jobs And Meet Obligations
“A Member’s Bill in my name provides a much fairer way for New Zealand to meet our climate obligations, and will keep thousands of highly paid jobs in our communities,” says ACT’s Climate Change spokesman Simon Court... More


Gordon Campbell: On How The State Aims To Dictate What The Unemployed Are Allowed To Buy
At first glance, ACT deputy leader Brooke Van Velden might seem an odd choice to oversee workplace relations... More

Post Election Podcast: River Of Freedom Review
With a new coalition Government now formed, it’s time to look at the impact the documentary movie River of Freedom had on Election ’23... More

Government: Renews RBNZ Focus On Inflation

With Parliament having passed the RBNZ (Economic Objective) Amendment Bill, the Government has met its commitment to return the Reserve Bank to a single focus on inflation... More

Government: Additional Ferry Funding Declined

The coalition Government has shelved KiwiRail's request to contribute significant additional funding to address cost escalations in the project to replace the InterIslander ferry fleet... More


Climate Change Commission: Policies Must Achieve Climate Goals

The Minister of Climate Change today released the Commission’s final advice to inform the Government’s plan to meet Aotearoa’s greenhouse gas reduction goal for 2026-2030... More

