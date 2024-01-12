Firefighters Working To Control Titahi Bay Fire

Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire in Titahi Bay, Porirua.

Fire and Emergency received a 111 call at about 11.04pm on Thursday night. The first crews were onsite at about 11.10pm.

Crews and specialist appliances from across Wellington have been called in to the incident.

As at 5.20am Friday morning, the fire is believed to have burned through about ten hectares of vegetation.

Two helicopters will be on scene from 6.00am to help fight the blaze.

Fire and Emergency advises the public to stay away from the area.

