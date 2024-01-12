Titahi Bay Fire Update #2

Eight crews are still working to bring a vegetation fire at Titahi Bay under control. Helicopters with monsoon buckets will also be working this morning.

The fire is burning over about 10ha in Whitireia Park and people are asked to stay away from the area. No homes are at risk.

Additional rural firefighters are being brought in this morning to support and relieve the urban and rural crews who have been working overnight.

Smoke is affecting a large part of Porirua and the National Public Health Service has issued this advice:

If you're in an area where there is smoke, go inside and close the windows and doors and turn off air conditioning units. If you have been exposed to the smoke and are feeling unwell, contact Healthline (0800 611 116) or ring your doctor for advice.

Smoke may irritate the eyes, nose, throat, and airways. Symptoms can include watery or sore eyes, dry or sore throat, sore nose, cough, tightness of the chest or difficulty breathing.

In healthy people, most symptoms disappear soon after exposure to smoke ends and do not cause long-term health problems. Smokers, the elderly, children, and those with heart disease, asthma or other lung disease are at the greatest risk of harm from smoke inhalation. Avoid exposure to smoke if possible.

