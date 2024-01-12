Super Swift Police Action Produces Four Arrests Following Burglary

Police have quickly arrested four people following a burglary at a commercial premises in Takapuna overnight.

At around 1.35am, Police received a report of a burglary in progress at a commercial store in Barry’s Point Road.

Detective Sergeant Mark Wardlaw, Waitematā CIB, says a group of four offenders wearing balaclavas allegedly forced their way into the shop and stole a number of items and cash.

“Staff who were present at the time had to lock themselves in a back room during the ordeal.

“As the offenders were leaving the store, Police units have arrived and the offending vehicle has allegedly driven into one of the Police cars. Fortunately no one was injured.”

Detective Sergeant Wardlaw says the offenders then took off at speed and a short pursuit was initiated over the Harbour Bridge and through central Auckland before it was called off due to the dangerous manner of driving.

“Eagle was able to track the vehicle until it collided with a tree on Atarangi Road, Greenlane, where the driver has fled but quickly been taken into custody by the Delta dog unit.

“Three passengers had fled prior to the vehicle crashing and all were located and arrested without incident.

“This is another example of great work by Police staff from across different areas of Tāmaki Makaurau, all working together to hold offenders to account.”

A 42-year-old man and a 17-year-old will appear in North Shore District Court today charged with burglary.

Two teenagers, aged 15 and 14, were referred to Youth Aid Services.

