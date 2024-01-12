Upcoming Public Holidays Won’t Disrupt Kerbside Services

There will be no changes to kerbside services due to Auckland Anniversary Day (Monday 29 January) and Waitangi Day (Tuesday 6 February).

While many people will enjoy a day off and a sleep in, our contractors will be busy, collecting rubbish and recycling around the city.

“If your collection day is Monday, put your bins out as usual by 7am,” says Tania Hermann, Hamilton City Council’s Sustainable Resource Recovery Unit Director. “If a sleep in is on the agenda for either of those public holidays, or you plan to go away, put them out the evening before so your bins don’t get missed.”

With people at home more during school holidays and public holidays, rubbish can easily increase.

Using the food scraps bin, yellow bin and glass crate is an easy way for each household to participate in waste reduction. In November 2023, Hamiltonians saved 342,000kg of food waste, 268,000kg of glass and 631,000kg of recycling from landfill by using the kerbside services.

“Council’s Sustainability Resource Recovery Unit are pretty passionate about reducing waste to landfill and we love to see Hamiltonians using their yellow bins, food scraps bins and glass crates,” said Hermann.

“Just make sure to use each bin correctly. Only use your yellow bin for clean plastics labelled 1, 2 and 5, paper and cardboard and rinsed cans and tins. This helps ensure what is recyclable can get recycled, instead of sending it to landfill because it’s contaminated with dirty recyclables and rubbish.”

Council has an online community resource available for anyone with questions about the city’s kerbside services. Find out more about what days your bins should go out, what items should go into each bin and how to reduce waste at work, home or school.

Public holiday opening hours

Lincoln Street Resource Recovery Centre: Open on both public holidays, at reduced hours of 9am - 4pm

Lincoln Street Habitat for Humanity Reuse Store: Open on both public holidays, at reduced hours of 9am - 4pm

Hamilton Organic Centre: Open on both public holidays, 9am - 5pm.

