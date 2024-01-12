Thousands Expected To Attend National Hui For Unity At Turangawaewawe On 20th January

The Office of the Kiingitanga and Iwi of Tainui Waka are finalising plans to host more than 3,000 guests at Kiingi Tuheita’s Hui-aa-Motu at Turangawaewae Marae on 20th January, with thousands more to follow the discussions online.

Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII issued a Royal Proclamation last December calling for the national hui to unify the nation and hold the Government to account.

Hui-aa-Motu will be a safe place to discuss Taakiri Tuu te Kotahitanga, Taakiri Tuu te Mana Motuhake – unity together as we strive for self-determination.

For the past five decades Te Iwi Maaori have worked tirelessly to achieve substantial gains for future generations by asserting rights and interests under the Treaty of Waitangi.

These achievements have been secured via grassroots action, protests, advocacy, negotiations, legal opinion and cases, petitions, submissions to Parliament, and legislation.

All of this has been accompanied by a renaissance in cultural understanding and pride and a burgeoning Maaori economy with significant businesses and assets.

Kiingitanga Chief of Staff Archdeacon Ngira Simmonds says the hui will be positive and future focused.

“We have invited people to lay down their koorero and their aspirations and ideas for Mana Motuhake and upholding Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

“As signalled at Koroneihana last year, Mana Motuhake is an approach offering solutions and hope for the future of our nation. Maaori can lead for all, and we are prepared to do that.

“The hui is open to all and will be conducted in accordance with Tikanga.

The hui at Turangawaewae will be one of several opportunities for people to express their views and explore potential solutions."



