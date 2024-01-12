Discoloured Water For Avenues And Tauranga CBD

A water mains break in the Tauranga CBD overnight,
Thursday, 11 January 2024, has caused discolouration of
water to homes and businesses from the Avenues through to
the city centre.
The discolouration of water is caused
from naturally occurring iron and manganese that deposits on
the inside of the pipes and gets disturbed by the flow
during a break. The water is safe to drink but it may take
some time for the discoloured water to work through the
system.
Our advice to residents experiencing water
discolouration is to flush their outside taps for 5 – 10
minutes, and to call us on 07 577 7000 if the issue
remains.
