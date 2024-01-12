Discoloured Water For Avenues And Tauranga CBD

A water mains break in the Tauranga CBD overnight, Thursday, 11 January 2024, has caused discolouration of water to homes and businesses from the Avenues through to the city centre.

The discolouration of water is caused from naturally occurring iron and manganese that deposits on the inside of the pipes and gets disturbed by the flow during a break. The water is safe to drink but it may take some time for the discoloured water to work through the system.

Our advice to residents experiencing water discolouration is to flush their outside taps for 5 – 10 minutes, and to call us on 07 577 7000 if the issue remains.

We thank the community for their patience.

