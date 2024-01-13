Titahi Bay Fire Update #5

Two crews of firefighters will be on duty at the
fireground in Whitireia Park, Titahi Bay today.
The
fireground was monitored overnight and a drone crew carried
out thermal imaging and located several hotspots, which
ground crews will target today. Incident Controller Glenn
Thompson says Conditions are forecast to be windier today so
crews will also strengthen the containment lines in case
there are any flare-ups.
Crews are likely to be
working on the fireground all day.
People should avoid
lighting outdoor fires in the Wellington area. "Always have
a look at the www.checkitsalright.nz
website to see what restrictions are in place, wherever you
are," Glenn Thompson
said.
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
If the allegations against Golriz Ghahraman are found to have substance – or even if they merely result in an official Police investigation – then resignation looks the only option. The Greens brand is based on its claims to hold itself to a higher set of values, a fact now being reflected in some of the gleeful schadenfreude evident on social media about the incident. The perception of wrong-doing is already doing harm to the Greens, regardless of whether the shoplifting allegation is proven to have substance.... More