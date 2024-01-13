Titahi Bay Fire Update #5

Two crews of firefighters will be on duty at the fireground in Whitireia Park, Titahi Bay today.

The fireground was monitored overnight and a drone crew carried out thermal imaging and located several hotspots, which ground crews will target today. Incident Controller Glenn Thompson says Conditions are forecast to be windier today so crews will also strengthen the containment lines in case there are any flare-ups.

Crews are likely to be working on the fireground all day.

People should avoid lighting outdoor fires in the Wellington area. "Always have a look at the www.checkitsalright.nz website to see what restrictions are in place, wherever you are," Glenn Thompson said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

