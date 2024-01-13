Police make arrests in Jayden Mamfredos-Nair homicide investigation

Police can advise of significant developments in the homicide investigation underway following the disappearance of Jayden Mamfredos-Nair.

An investigation has been underway after Jayden was reported missing from West Auckland on 24 April 2023.

Detective Inspector Callum McNeill, of Waitematā CIB, says the investigation team have made two arrests in the case.

“Today we have arrested two men, both aged 26, and they have been charged with Jayden’s murder.”

Further searching has been underway at a Dairy Flat property since Wednesday, resulting in a body being located.

“While we still have to carry out formal identification procedures, from all of our enquiries to-date we believe this is Jayden,” Detective Inspector McNeill says.

“This now brings an end to the search for Jayden, which has been ongoing for more than eight months.

“I would like to acknowledge the absolute determination of the investigation team, who from day one has never given up in their work to locate Jayden and to bring about answers for his whānau.”

The Operation Violin team extends their thoughts and sympathies to Jayden’s whānau with today’s developments.

“This has been a devastating ordeal for Jayden’s whānau, who are still coming to terms with the loss they have suffered,” Detective Inspector McNeill says.

“We hope that this brings them some closure, in knowing that their boy can now be returned to them so he can be laid to rest.”

Detective Inspector McNeill says Police also acknowledge the public who have assisted in providing information to the investigation or shared our appeals since April 2023.

The two men charged with Jayden’s murder are expected to appear in the North Shore District Court on Monday 15 January 2024.

Police are not ruling out further arrests in relation to this matter.

As matters are now before the Court, Police are limited in further comment at this time.

