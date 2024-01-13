Information sought - Cambridge water incident

A search for a swimmer in Cambridge resumes this afternoon, but Police want to hear from a couple who may have seen the man leave the water.

Police were alerted to a possible missing swimmer about 5.30pm yesterday. The man had jumped off the Low Level bridge on Shakespeare Street, near Tirau Road, but it is not known if he made it out of the water.

It is possible that a couple near the boat ramp may have seen the man come out of the river and Police would like to speak to the couple to establish if that is the case.

If you were witness to this incident or have dash camera footage of the area at the time, please contact Police immediately and quote job number P057410928.

