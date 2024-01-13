Information sought - Cambridge water incident

A search for a swimmer in Cambridge resumes this
afternoon, but Police want to hear from a couple who may
have seen the man leave the water.
Police were alerted
to a possible missing swimmer about 5.30pm yesterday. The
man had jumped off the Low Level bridge on Shakespeare
Street, near Tirau Road, but it is not known if he made it
out of the water.
It is possible that a couple near
the boat ramp may have seen the man come out of the river
and Police would like to speak to the couple to establish if
that is the case.
If you were witness to this incident
or have dash camera footage of the area at the time, please
contact Police immediately and quote job number
P057410928.
