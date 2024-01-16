Have you seen Kassius?

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 12-year-old Kassius.Kassius was reported missing by her family after she left her Glendene home on 10 January 2024.



Enquiries have been ongoing to locate her since and we are now asking the public to assist us.

We believe Kassius may be in the Sunnyvale or New Lynn areas.

Police and her family are concerned for Kassius given her age and want to see her return home safely.



Please call Police on 105 quoting the file number 240112/2845 if you have any information.

Additionally, information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

