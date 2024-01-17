Police Appealing For Information On Missing Swimmer, Whangaparāoa Peninsula

The Auckland Maritime Unit are coordinating a search for a missing swimmer near the Gulf Harbour Marina and are appealing to the public for sightings.

Emergency services were called the area on the evening of Sunday 14 January when a male was seen to be in difficulty in the water.

The swimmer was seen to have entered the water from the rock breakwater, near the entrance to the Gulf Harbour Marina, Whangaparāoa Peninsula, between 8 and 9pm.

Police, with the assistance of Coastguard, have been searching the immediate area over the last few days, however have not located anyone.

Searchers are continuing their efforts today and we are now seeking information from the public in relation to our search.

Anyone who witnessed a male swimming out from the breakwater, or have any other information which may assist, is asked to please contact Police.

Information can be provided via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.

Please reference file number 240115/5399.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

