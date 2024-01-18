Two Lotto Players Win $500,000

Two lucky Lotto players from New Plymouth and Carterton will be pinching themselves after each winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw. The winning tickets were sold on MyLotto to players from New Plymouth and Carterton.



Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $12 million. Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $400,000 on Saturday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

Due to the T20 cricket coverage on TVNZ1, Saturday’s live Lotto draw will be aired on TVNZ2 at 8pm.

