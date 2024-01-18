Two Lotto Players Win $500,000

Two lucky Lotto players from New Plymouth and Carterton
will be pinching themselves after each winning $500,000 with
Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw. The
winning tickets were sold on MyLotto to players from New
Plymouth and Carterton.
Powerball was not struck
this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where
the jackpot will be $12 million. Strike Four has also rolled
over tonight and will be $400,000 on Saturday
night.
Anyone who bought their ticket on MyLotto
should check their ticket as soon as possible on MyLotto, or
through the MyLottoApp.
Lotto NZ exists to return
100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery
grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants
Board.
Due to the T20 cricket coverage on TVNZ1,
Saturday’s live Lotto draw will be aired on TVNZ2 at
8pm.
