Man Arrested And Charged With Indecent Assault In Cambridge

Detective Sergeant Harry Hodgson:

The 33-year-old will appear in the Hamilton District Court tomorrow charged with Indecently assaulting a female under 12 and Intimidation.

Police received several reports of a man making inappropriate advances towards women in the area, and acted urgently to hold the offender to account and provide reassurance to the community.

Police would like to thank members of the public for information leading to the arrest.

