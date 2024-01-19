West Coast Weather Warnings - SH6 Overnight Closure Possible

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is urging motorists to check the latest conditions before driving on the West Coast, with an overnight closure of SH6 between Franz Josef and Fox Glacier possible, in response to the latest Red Heavy Rain Warning from MetService.

NZTA West Coast Maintenance Contract Manager Moira Whinham says NZTA is working closely in consultation with local Civil Defence and MetService to monitor conditions on the state highway network.

“With the severity of the current Red warning in place for South Westland, an overnight closure of SH6 between Franz Josef and Fox Glacier from 9pm Friday to 6am Saturday is a strong possibility due to the likelihood of flooding, slips and unsafe driving conditions.

“We’ve dispatched crews to the area, and a final decision will be made and communicated no later than 5pm today. We urge everyone travelling in the South Westland area today to plan ahead and check the very latest conditions on our website before starting their journeys.”

Please check the NZTA on-line Journey Planner at www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz for the latest up to date road conditions, including any delays or road closures.

The latest information on weather warnings and watches can be found at https://www.metservice.com/warnings/home.

