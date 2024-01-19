Amberley Fire Update

Fire and Emergency crews are responding to a well-involved vegetation fire on Racecourse Road in Amberley.

Crews were alerted to the fire around 1.20pm. Multiple tankers and three helicopters are responding to the fire, which is burning through tree stumps, grass, tyres and car wrecks.

The fire is estimated to be 1 kilometre by 500 metres in size.

Fire and Emergency advises the public to stay away from the area. We will provide another update later this afternoon.

