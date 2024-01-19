Nate Wilbourne To Speak At Youth Environmental Education Congress (YEEC)

15 year old Nate Wilbourne has been invited to speak at the Youth Environmental Education Congress (YEEC) as Part of the World Environmental Education Congress (WEEC) in Abu Dhabi, from the 29th of January to the 2nd of February.

In his engaging session, Nate will delve into the crucial theme of "Intergenerational Action for Biodiversity," sharing his unique insights and experiences as a young leader committed to environmental causes. As an individual speaker, Nate brings a personal perspective to the global dialogue on fostering biodiversity and the indispensable role of intergenerational collaboration in achieving sustainable outcomes.

Despite his young age, Nate has become a notable figure in the conservation and climate landscape. His achievements, including being a semifinalist for the 2023 Climate Impact Award and founding his own youth led organisation “Gen-Z Aotearoa” show his dedication to biodiversity conservation and youth empowerment.

Nate's session at the YEEC provides a platform for attendees to gain valuable insights into the importance of fostering collaboration between generations in the pursuit of biodiversity action. His talk will explore the role of youth activism, the significance of the biodiversity crisis, and the potential for meaningful contributions from every generation to address the global biodiversity crisis.

The YEEC, alongside the WEEC, offers a unique space for young voices like Nate's to resonate with a global audience. By addressing the critical theme of intergenerational action for biodiversity, Nate Wilbourne aims to inspire individuals of all ages to actively engage in preserving the incredible life on our planet.

Nate Wilbourne's speaking session is TBC at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

About YEEC: The Youth Environmental Education Congress (YEEC) is a dedicated segment of the larger World Environmental Education Congress (WEEC), focusing on the active participation and engagement of young minds in the realm of environmental education and activism.

About WEEC: The World Environmental Education Congress (WEEC) is a global congress addressing key environmental issues, attracting participants from various disciplines to engage in discussions, workshops, and presentations aimed at fostering environmental awareness and action.

https://www.weec2024.org/

https://www.natewilbourne.com

