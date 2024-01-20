Teenage girl missing from Tokoroa, could be anywhere in upper North Island

Have you seen Tiwani?

The 15-year-old was last seen by family at her Tokoroa residence around 7pm last night.

There are concerns for her welfare and Police and her loved ones want to locate her and know she is okay.

She was believed to be wearing a green puffer jacket, camo shorts or blue jeans, and white or green Crocs.

Tiwani may be in the company of another male in a vehicle, so could be outside of the Tokoroa area, possibly anywhere in the upper North Island.

Anyone who believes they see Tiwani is asked to contact 111 immediately and quote file number 240120/3879.

Other information about her possible whereabouts can be reported to Police via 105, refencing the same file number.

© Scoop Media

