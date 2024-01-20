People Warned To Leave Riverbed Of The Waimakariri River

A large volume of water is moving down the Waimakariri River carrying logs and debris following the rainfall on the West Coast.

Anyone swimming or four-wheel driving in the riverbed area is advised to leave. This covers the area between the Waimakariri Gorge and the sea.

As of 6pm, water was moving bank-to-bank through the gorge and could pose a threat to anyone in the flow area. There is currently no risk to anyone outside of the riverbed area.

We ask that people follow the advice of rangers and Police.

