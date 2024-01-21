Homicide Investigation, Palmerston North

Detective Sergeant Dave Wilson:

A homicide inquiry has been launched in Palmerston North after a man died from gunshot wounds.

Emergency services were called to a Coromandel Court address shortly before 7:30pm to reports of a man having been shot.

He was taken to hospital where he died a short time later from his injuries.

Police have maintained a scene guard at the property overnight, and will complete a scene examination with assistance from staff at ESR.

Officers will remain in the area today as we piece together exactly what has occurred.

Police would like to hear from anyone in the Coromandel Court and Featherston Street areas in Roslyn who may have seen anything suspicious, or who has CCTV or dashcam footage from last evening, to contact Police via 105.

You can call 105, or make a report online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report”, referencing file number 240120/5653.

