Have You Seen Nicola?

Waikato Police are appealing for the public’s help to find 53-year-old Nicola.

She was last seen on Shakespeare Street, Leamington around midday today.

Police and Nicola’s family have concerns for her wellbeing.

Anyone who has seen Nicola or has information on her whereabouts is urged to call Police on 111, quoting file number 240121/7856.

