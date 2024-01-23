Strong Winds Forecast On Auckland Harbour Bridge Today

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is urging motorists to drive to the conditions today, with wind gusts of 75-85 km/h likely on the Auckland Harbour Bridge from late morning to early afternoon.

In this instance, speeds are reduced and some lanes on the bridge may close

There is also a low risk of brief gusts of up to 90 -110 km/hr.

NZTA is working closely with Metservice to monitor wind speeds with maintenance crews out on the network ready to react if wind gusts exceed threshold levels.

The bridge will remain in a 4 x 4 formation from 10am today until the afternoon peak.

Motorists are urged to drive with caution and look out for the electronic message boards which will indicate lane closures and reduced speeds, and stay within their lane while travelling across the bridge.

Drivers of high sided vehicles and motorcyclists are advised to avoid the Auckland Harbour Bridge and use the western ring route on State Highways 16 and 18.

NZTA thanks road users for their patience and understanding.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

· Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: facebook.com/TransportAgency

Twitter: twitter.com/WakaKotahi_news

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

© Scoop Media

