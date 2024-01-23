Young Māori Leaders Sought For National Mentoring Programme

The search is on for one local rangatahi (young person) to join a national mentoring programme designed to develop the leadership capability of young Māori across Aotearoa New Zealand.

Founded by the Mayors’ Taskforce for Jobs (MTFJ), the annual Tuia programme provides opportunities for successful applicants to meet regularly with their local mayor, participate in civic events, grow their networks and connect with fellow rangatahi throughout the year.

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) has been involved with the programme for several years. Mayor Glyn Lewers said he was looking forward to exchanging ideas with the new local representative, learning from their experiences, and supporting their contribution to tangata whenua and the community at large.

“Although one-to-one mentoring is at the core of the Tuia programme it really is a two-way relationship benefiting both sides,” he said.

“Our rangatahi have an important role to play in shining a light on inter-generational issues, cultural values and diversity. They can also help engage our youth more strongly with local democracy and the work of councils like QLDC.”

Outgoing local participant Aaliyah Fowler encouraged anyone with an interest to find out more and consider applying.

“Tuia is such a beautiful kaupapa. Anyone wanting to grow – whether that be in their knowledge of Te Ao, whakapapa, how to give back to your community, leadership skills or even just growing as a person – will find all that and more in Tuia.”

“I have met so many like-minded rangatahi and made friends for life. I now have connections all over Aotearoa and have come out of Tuia with so much more confidence, not only in myself but also my culture,” she said.

Anyone interested in finding out more about the Tuia programme can download a 2024 prospectus from the QLDC website (https://www.qldc.govt.nz/tuia-programme).

An interview with outgoing rangatahi Māori representative Aaliyah Fowler ran in the December-January issue of the QLDC newsletter Scuttlebutt and can be read here

Applications for the 2024 programme within the Queenstown Lakes District should be made via email to topaz.river@qldc.govt.nz before Sunday 11 February.

