Disposing Of Batteries Safely

Tuesday, 23 January 2024, 1:33 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Fire risk is front of mind during summer but did you know you might be creating a fire risk by disposing of batteries in your household waste?

Council’s Solid Waste Manager Mark Lucas says when batteries are put in the rubbish or recycling, they end up in the landfill where they can create a fire risk. “As all of the waste is compacted either in a collection truck, transfer station or landfill there is a potential that this will cause sparks and start a fire, posing a risk to staff and the environment,” Mark said.

“Even if they don’t cause a fire, old batteries contain chemicals and other materials that are harmful to the environment. They take over 100 years to break down, so we do not want them in the landfill at all. Also, as all batteries are recyclable, and in Marlborough we recycle batteries, there is no reason for them to go to landfill in the first place,” he said.

Batteries are found in all manner of gadgets, toys, power tools, phones, laptops and many other devices. “When it’s time to dispose of a battery, don’t throw it out - bring it to one of Council’s small battery recycling bins,” Mark said.

“There is no charge to drop off batteries at any of our collection points - the costs are covered by your rates. If you have vehicle batteries or damaged small batteries, please take them straight to the Hazardous Waste Centre on Wither Road in Blenheim, opposite the Resource Recovery Centre.”

Some helpful tips:

  • Use rechargeable batteries instead of single-use ones where possible
  • Sell or donate unwanted, battery-powered electronic items instead of throwing them away

There are a number of sites where you can drop off used batteries. Go to: www.marlborough.govt.nz/services/recycling-and-waste/hazardous-waste/dry-cell-and-small-batteries to find the location nearest to you.

