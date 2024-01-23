Envirohub BOP - Sustainable Backyards

Discover Sustainability: Envirohub's 19th Annual Sustainable Backyards Unveils a Month of Green Events in the Bay of Plenty.

Envirohub BOP is excited to present the 19th edition of Sustainable Backyards, a month-long celebration showcasing green initiatives and sustainable events throughout the Bay of Plenty.

Embark on an eco-friendly journey with a diverse calendar of free and low-cost activities suitable for all ages. From beach clean-ups to educational bush walk tours, movie screenings, clothes swaps, and more, Sustainable Backyards offers a variety of ways to connect with nature and embrace sustainable living practices.

The 2023 edition reached over 120,000 people, underscoring the community's growing commitment to a sustainable future. Sustainable Backyards aims to connect, educate, and inspire community action, fostering inclusivity and breaking down participation barriers.

"We're thrilled to mark the 19th year of Sustainable Backyards, celebrating our community's dedication to environmental stewardship," said Milly McHardie, Project coordinator at Envirohub. "Join us for a month of green festivities and take steps towards a more sustainable and resilient Bay of Plenty."

For event details and to get involved, visit https://envirohub.org.nz/

About Envirohub: Envirohub, based in the Bay of Plenty, is dedicated to promoting environmental sustainability and community resilience. Through initiatives like Sustainable Backyards, Envirohub connects, educates, and inspires individuals to take meaningful action towards a more sustainable future.

