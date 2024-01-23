Update On Shoplifting Investigation

Police can advise a third charge has been laid as part of a shoplifting investigation subject to public interest.

The woman previously charged will now face an additional charge of shoplifting, relating to alleged offending at a Wellington retailer on 22 October 2023.

The woman will appear on all three charges in the Auckland District Court on 1 February 2024.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

