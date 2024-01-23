Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
GoBay To Reinstate All Bus Services

Tuesday, 23 January 2024, 2:33 pm
Press Release: Hawke's Bay Regional Council

From 29 January 2024, the Hawke's Bay Regional Council will be reinstating all bus services that have not been operating in the Hawke’s Bay Region (due to driver shortage and operational constraints) since November 2022. This will result in an additional 341 runs per week across the network.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council Policy and Regulation Group Manager, Katrina Brunton is very pleased to see services returning to normal.

“HBRC and Go Bus have been working hard to reconnect communities before the start of the school term and with recent driver wage uplift agreements and the securing of more drivers to operate the network, we can now return to service levels previously enjoyed by the region.

We want to thank the community for their patience while we worked through the challenges associated with reinstating service levels.”

The services returning include:

  • Route 10 being reinstated,
  • Route 12 returning to its 20-minute frequencies during peak times.
  • Sunday services returning for Route 12, 20 and 21.

The new timetable will be available on the

GoBay website

from the night of 28 January and the new physical timetables will be distributed throughout the buses from Monday, 29 January.

