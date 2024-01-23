Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Community Feedback Sought On Draft Waste Management And Minimisation Strategy

Tuesday, 23 January 2024, 4:01 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

The community is invited to have its say on whether Hamilton is on the right track to fight the landfill, with public consultation underway on Council’s draft Waste Management and Minimisation Strategy – Te Whakataaharahara Para 2024-2030.

The document, which is one of Council’s major strategies, is described as the roadmap for how we plan to reduce waste to landfill in Hamilton.

Council is required to review the Waste Management and Minimisation Strategy (previously called the Waste Management and Minimisation Plan) every six years, with public consultation open from today until 23 February 2024.

The strategy document and feedback forms are available at Council’s offices in Garden Place, at public libraries and online via hamilton.govt.nz/WMMS. Copies of the feedback form can also be requested from Council by emailing haveyoursay@hcc.govt.nz or phoning 07 838 6699.

Hamilton City Council’s Sustainable Resource Recovery Unit Director Tania Hermann is interested to hear what the community thinks about the draft strategy.

“We have a vision for Hamilton Kirikiriroa to lead the way towards a low-waste city, and some clear outcomes to support this which are all detailed in the draft strategy. We’re excited to share it with the community and welcome their feedback on whether we are on the right track,” she said.

“This draft strategy isn’t just made by Council for Council. As we worked through it, we worked with iwi, schools, industry, and organisations passionate about reducing waste to make sure our plan met their needs and goals.

“We know there are lot of areas where Council can do better – one of our focus areas is about Council feeding back to central Government, improving our processes and reducing waste wherever possible.”

Hermann said successful outcomes from the previous plan, such as the implementation of the new kerbside bin system in 2020, helps demonstrate the value it brings.

“The new kerbside bin system was an action from the last plan and since it was introduced it has helped divert more than 30 million kg of food waste from landfill, so it has made a real impact,” she said.

The opening of the Enviro NZ Education Room on Sunshine Avenue and the creation of the Waste Minimisation Fund which provides funding for Hamilton organisations, community groups and schools towards their low-waste projects were also outcomes of the previous plan.

