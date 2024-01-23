Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Kiingitanga Brings Mauri Of Hui-aa-Motu To Rātana

Tuesday, 23 January 2024, 5:13 pm
Press Release: Te Tari o te Kiingitanga

A large delegation from Te Kiingitanga and Tainui Waka arrived at Rātana Pa this afternoon to deliver the mauri (life force) of last Saturday’s Hui-aa-Motu at Turangawaewae.

Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII asked the delegation to take the mauri from te Hui-aa-Motu to Rātana, says Kiingitanga Chief of Staff Ngira Simmonds.

“The overwhelming message from the more than 10,000 people at Hui-aa-Motu was Kotahitanga and upholding the mana of Te Tiriti o Waitangi and we bring that message here to Rātana.

“As Kiingi Tuheitia reminded us, our work has just begun and we must continue to advocate for te Iwi Maaori and upholding of the Treaty.

“Te Kiingi also encouraged people to be proud of their culture and to celebrate being Maaori all day, every day.”

Kiingitanga spokesman Rahui Papa said Te Kiingitanga and Rātana have close historical links, underpinned by their support of Te Tiriti and mana Motuhake.

“When Kiingi Tawhiao (the second Maaori King) travelled to England in the 1880s, he said ‘waiho mai Te Tiriti hei korowai mooku’ (the Treaty is a cloak for me).

“Similarly, Tahupōtiki Wiremu Rātana always travelled with two books in his hands Te Tiriti and Te Paipera Tapu (the Bible), representing the physical and spiritual worlds.”

In 1924, Kiingitanga Tumuaki Tupu Taingaakawa joined Haami Tokouru Rātana and Rewiti Te Whena on a delegation to England to petition the British Crown over confiscated lands and upholding of the Treaty. They also petitioned the League of Nations in Geneva.

“Our prophets and leaders felt their obligation to the Mana of Te Tiriti, which their descendants continue to feel today.”

On Wednesday, Te Kiingitanga will deliver its message on behalf of te Iwi Maaori to political leaders at Rātana, including examples of mana Motuhake discussed at Hui-aa-Motu such as protection of Te Reo, a voice for Rangatahi, more Maaori kaupapa-driven businesses and fulfilling Princess Te Puea's vision of a Maaori hospital.

© Scoop Media

