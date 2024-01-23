Serious Crash, Matawai Road, Ormond, Gisborne - Eastern

Police are responding to a serious two vehicle crash on the intersection of

Matawai Road and Back Ormond Road.

Police responded around 4:55pm.

One person is in a serious condition and one person is in a moderate to

serious condition.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

The road is closed and diversions are in place, motorists are advised to

expect delays.

