Serious Crash Near Ashburton - Canterbury

Police are responding to a two-vehicle crash in Willowby, near Ashburton.

The crash was reported around 5:40pm on Longbeach Road, near Winslow Willoughby Road.

One person is in a critical condition, and a helicopter has been called for.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

The road is blocked and motorists are advised to expect delays.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

