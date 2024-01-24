Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Work Programme Announced For Cathedral Cove Options Development

Wednesday, 24 January 2024, 1:13 pm
Press Release: Department of Conservation

The Department of Conservation has announced the work it will undertake to determine viable, safe and resilient long-term solutions for visitor access and experience at Coromandel’s Cathedral Cove.

Tinaka Mearns, DOC’s Hauraki-Waikato-Taranaki Regional Director, says she’s now able to share how DOC will approach the next phase of work for the visitor experience at the site.

“A key aspect of that work has been ensuring the hillside is not moving, and we have stable land to explore what resilient long-term track rerouting options could work,” she says.

With land stability a prominent aspect, DOC has commissioned further monitoring, based on expert advice from Tonkin + Taylor. Monitoring results are expected in June 2024.

From February through to April, DOC staff will work alongside Ngāti Hei to develop options and conceptual ideas, which will then be shared for wider public engagement – including an online survey.

Tinaka says the options will then be set against the land stability information, DOC’s legislative obligations, cost-benefit analysis and the results of community engagement. Those options will undergo an internal DOC review in the context of DOC’s visitor risk management framework.

“Within a few months we should have a clear picture of whether a track re-routing is feasible and safe, or if we need to consider other alternatives,” Tinaka says.

Tinaka says the Cathedral Cove work programme timeline and milestones could change depending on cohesion with Treaty settlement obligations, historic protection aspects guided by Heritage NZ, and development of a business case. If viable new options are presented, or only one option can be pursued, the work programme will also be altered.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

DOC will continue its public communication throughout this work.

“We’re very aware of the importance of the Cathedral Cove track to the local tourism economy, and also the wide range of views on what can or should be done there,” Tinaka says.

“It’s vital for DOC to have a robust, detailed and properly resourced plan for this site, to ensure visitors ultimately have a safe and enjoyable experience.

“Our goal is to reopen the track – but it must be done safely and in a durable and pragmatic way that lasts.

“Short-term solutions which do not offer an experience resilient to climate change are not viable as far as we’re concerned – we need to invest sensibly.”

Tinaka says it’s been encouraging to read and hear reports of how busy Coromandel has been this summer.

“Coromandel has faced a succession of difficult summers in recent years, so to hear about local businesses being well supported by holidaymakers is great for the wider community and the region’s economy,” she says.

She re-emphasised the track to Cathedral Cove, in its current condition, is not safe and presents a risk to the type of visitors wishing to go there and will remain closed.

Visitors are urged to consider options for marine-based experiences for Cathedral Cove, the tracks and lookouts made available for this summer, and explore the wider Coromandel Peninsula.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Department of Conservation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Treaty Principles, And Nikki Haley’s False Dawn


So the government wants to “debate” the principles of Te Tiriti, even though its own Māori Development Minister has been simultaneously assuring us that these principles are non-negotiable. Prime Minister Christopher Luxon appears to be delivering differing messages to different audiences. He seems to be playing the moderate good cop to David Seymour’s hardline bad cop, in order that the coalition government can eventually impose a more narrow definition of what Te Tiriti ō Waitangi will mean, from now on...
More

 
 

Government: New Zealand Deploying NZDF Team To Protect Red Sea Shipping
New Zealand is deploying a six-member Defence Force team to the Middle East region to uphold maritime security in the Red Sea, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says. “Houthi attacks against commercial and naval shipping are illegal, unacceptable and profoundly destabilising... More


Government: Benefit Numbers Show Scale Of Repair Job Ahead
Benefit numbers released today paint a grim picture of the previous government’s economic mismanagement, Social Development and Employment Minister, Louise Upston says... More



Government: Cancels Auckland Light Rail
The coalition Government continues to deliver on its 100-day plan with the decision to cancel the Auckland Light Rail project.
“Auckland Light Rail would have cost taxpayers $15 billion, with advice showing the cost could increase to $29.2 billion,” Transport Minister Simeon Brown says... More


Police: 100,000th firearm entered into the new Firearms Registry
Licenced firearms owners across the country have responded well to the Registry, with it taking just seven months to get to the 100,000th firearm recorded into the system... More

Government: Renews RBNZ Focus On Inflation

With Parliament having passed the RBNZ (Economic Objective) Amendment Bill, the Government has met its commitment to return the Reserve Bank to a single focus on inflation... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 