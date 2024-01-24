Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Police continue to appeal for information on missing swimmer

Wednesday, 24 January 2024, 2:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

The Auckland Maritime Unit continue to appeal to the public for sightings of a missing swimmer near the Gulf Harbour Marina earlier this month.

Emergency services were called the area on the evening of Sunday 14 January when a male was seen to be in difficulty in the water.

Police, with the assistance of Coastguard, have coordinated a significant search in the area over the last ten days, however have not yet located anyone.

Today, Police have made the decision to suspend the search, pending further information.

We continue to ask anyone who may have seen a person entering the water entered the water from the rock breakwater, near the entrance to the Gulf Harbour Marina, Whangaparāoa Peninsula, between 4 and 8pm to please get in touch.

Information can be provided via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.

Please reference file number 240115/5399.

