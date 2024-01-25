Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

District Goes To Level 1 Water Restrictions As Dry Forecast Ahead

Thursday, 25 January 2024, 10:32 am
Press Release: Timaru District Council

Timaru District Council is today introducing Level 1 water restrictions for all urban areas in Timaru District, as well as users of the Seadown rural scheme.

Level 1 means no watering of lawns, and that we will continue to closely monitor water usage across our schemes. Commercial users are being asked to make efficiencies.

Drainage and Water Manager Andrew Lester said that at this time of year every drop counts, and everyone making this one small change is the best way of avoiding more significant water restrictions down the track.

“Once things become drier and hotter, we see our water usage spike significantly as people begin to use much more water outdoors. With each extended hot, dry spell we are experiencing, the demand for water is increasing,” he said.

“While we have good water infrastructure and storage in place, our capacity isn’t unlimited. The amount of water we can take from our rivers and the pipes we deliver it through can’t support this increasing level of peak demand, so we need everyone to reduce their usage a bit, and at the very minimum stop watering their lawns.

“Most lawns are able to handle a dry period and will bounce back as soon as the rain starts again. Letting your lawn go a bit yellow means there’s water for your plants that need it more.

“It’s not just about doing the bare minimum though; you can also help with water conservation in lots of other ways as well. From running your washing machine and dishwasher only when they are full, picking the right time of day to water your bedding plants and vegetables to minimise wastage to using timers and microjets there’s a huge number of ways you can be more efficient in your water usage.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“We’ve been reasonably lucky so far this summer with regular rainfall, but it’s forecast to be drier than usual over the next few months, so every drop will count.”

We’re also asking people to keep an eye out for any leaks on the network, and help us to get them fixed by reporting to 03 687 7200, enquiry@timdc.govt.nz or using the Snap, Send, Solve app.

Urban areas of Timaru District include: Timaru, Temuka, Geraldine, Pleasant Point and Winchester. Seadown is included as it is the only unrestricted rural supply, all other schemes are already restricted to a fixed daily volume.

For more water saving tips visit Timaru.govt.nz/savewater

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Timaru District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Treaty Principles, And Nikki Haley’s False Dawn


So the government wants to “debate” the principles of Te Tiriti, even though its own Māori Development Minister has been simultaneously assuring us that these principles are non-negotiable. Prime Minister Christopher Luxon appears to be delivering differing messages to different audiences. He seems to be playing the moderate good cop to David Seymour’s hardline bad cop, in order that the coalition government can eventually impose a more narrow definition of what Te Tiriti ō Waitangi will mean, from now on...
More

 
 

Government: New Zealand Deploying NZDF Team To Protect Red Sea Shipping
New Zealand is deploying a six-member Defence Force team to the Middle East region to uphold maritime security in the Red Sea, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says. “Houthi attacks against commercial and naval shipping are illegal, unacceptable and profoundly destabilising... More


Government: Benefit Numbers Show Scale Of Repair Job Ahead
Benefit numbers released today paint a grim picture of the previous government’s economic mismanagement, Social Development and Employment Minister, Louise Upston says... More



Government: Cancels Auckland Light Rail
The coalition Government continues to deliver on its 100-day plan with the decision to cancel the Auckland Light Rail project.
“Auckland Light Rail would have cost taxpayers $15 billion, with advice showing the cost could increase to $29.2 billion,” Transport Minister Simeon Brown says... More


Police: 100,000th firearm entered into the new Firearms Registry
Licenced firearms owners across the country have responded well to the Registry, with it taking just seven months to get to the 100,000th firearm recorded into the system... More

Government: Renews RBNZ Focus On Inflation

With Parliament having passed the RBNZ (Economic Objective) Amendment Bill, the Government has met its commitment to return the Reserve Bank to a single focus on inflation... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 