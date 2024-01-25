Arrests and charges following investigation, Greymouth

The West Coast Tactical Crime Unit have arrested two men after they stole a vehicle and $20,000 worth of jewellery from a Greymouth store in the late hours of Sunday 19 November 2022.

Two Christchurch Men aged 26 and 32 are due before the Christchurch District Court on Friday 26 January, facing charges of Burglary and unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle.

The vehicle was located in the Omoto area and returned to its rightful owner.

A local Police officer was dedicated to the case and pieced together the evidence, building a solid case against the two men.

Officer in charge of the West Coast Tactical Crime Unit, Detective Sergeant Ian McKinnon states that local Police officer, Constable Natalie Taft-Boddy did an exceptional job building a solid case and bringing the two men before the court for the commercial burglary.

“No hard-working local business should have to experience dishonesty offending, and West Coast Police are dedicated to ensuring when it does happen those offenders are held responsible for their crimes.” says Detective Sergeant McKinnon.

