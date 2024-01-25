Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Kāpiti Run For Youth Is OPEN For Registration By Individuals And Groups

Thursday, 25 January 2024, 2:08 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Run for Youth

Kāpiti Coast, Wellington, New Zealand Thursday 25th, 2024: The Web Genius Kāpiti Run for Youth has activated its campaign to take place on the beach on Sunday 17th March 2024 – note your calendar now!

Kāpiti Run for Youth takes place annually to raise funds and fitness for Kāpiti rangatahi youth while having fun walking or running along the beautiful Kāpiti coastline. “This event continues to inspire Web Genius with its ability to connect people and galvanise participants, fundraising partners and sponsors”, says Richard Calkin, the Founder of Web Genius. Last year we raised a record-breaking amount of money, $27,010, which was hugely satisfying, and we can’t wait to do it all again.”

“There is no entry fee to participate as we use a sponsorship model and we encourage everyone to raise $20 or more,” says Steve Jandrell, Web Genius CEO. All entrants receive regular campaigns to motivate their sponsorship efforts along the way as we know Fundraising Partners ultimately put this money to good use with well-established youth initiatives right here on the Kāpiti Coast.”

There are four options to choose from: 12 or 6km walk and the 12 or 6km run. Registration is from 8.30am to 9.45am with all walkers and runners starting together at 10am after a briefing. “We are committed to operating within the Event Sector Voluntary Code and we can’t wait to see many happy people out on the beach fun rain or shine,” says Campaign Manager, Helene Judge. It’s quick, easy and free to register as an individual or group, just head over to our website now >> https://www.kapitirunforyouth.co.nz/register-

Once your profile is set up, we ask everyone to let their whānau, friends and work mates know so they can sponsor their efforts.

When registering you choose a Fundraising Partner – Partners for 2024 are: Challenge for Change Kāpiti, Kāpiti Basketball Association, Kāpiti College, Kāpiti Kindness Trust, Kāpiti Youth Support, No 49 Squadron Air Cadets Kāpiti, Ōtaki College, Paraparaumu College, The Shed Project Kāpiti, Whirlwind Kāpiti, Work Ready Kāpiti and ZEAL Kāpiti.

 

All funds raised are split 70% to the official Fundraising Partner chosen by the participant at the time of registration and 30% is retained towards running and promoting the event. You can find out more about Fundraising Partners here >> https://www.kapitirunforyouth.co.nz/fundraising-partners

“The 2024 Business Sponsorship campaign opens at the end of January to support the underlying work of this event,” says Helene. Sponsorship categories are: Platinum $1,000+, Gold $500, Silver $250 or Bronze $125m. In 2023, 68 amazing local business sponsors chose to support Kāpiti Run for Youth.

We cannot run Kāpiti Run for Youth without event sponsors. We acknowledge new sponsor, 24/7 Fitness, and ongoing support from Beach FM, Café Lane, Captured By Friday Photography, Kāpiti Business Projects, Kāpiti Candy Co, Kāpiti Law, Kāpiti Party Hire, Kāpiti Pure Water, Kāpiti News, Paekākāriki Pops, Peter Jackson Plumbing, R-Line, Shoe Clinic, SignCraft Kāpiti, Speedy Signs Kāpiti-Porirua and Founder, Web Genius.

Kāpiti Run for Youth prides itself on being a sustainable and family friendly event with baby buggies and crowd friendly dogs on leads participating on the day with their humans. There are sponsored prizes, treats for kids, certificates, and free Paekākāriki Mini Pops for everyone at the end.

