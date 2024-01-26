Person located deceased in Wellington Harbour

A person who jumped from a crane on a boat moored in Wellington Harbour this afternoon has been located deceased.

Emergency services were initially alerted to the incident at 12.45pm today.

The person was reported to have jumped from a crane on a boat that is permanently moored at the harbour.

The Police Dive Squad was deployed and found the person deceased in the water at 2.35pm.

Police will be undertaking enquiries into the circumstances of this incident, however at this early stage there is no further information or comment available.

A rāhui will be put in place, and details of that will be provided once confirmed.



