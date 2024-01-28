Serious Crash, State Highway 2, Te Hauke - Eastern

Police are responding to a two vehicle crash involving a motorbike on State Highway 2, near Connor White Road, Te Hauke, Hastings.

The Crash was reported around 9:30am.

One person is being transported to hospital via helicopter in a critical condition.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

The road is closed and diversions are in place, motorists are advised to expect delays.

