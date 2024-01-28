Serious Crash, Road Closed, Westland - Tasman

Emergency services are responding to a single vehicle crash on Otira Highway, Jacksons in Westland reported around 3:40pm.

Initial indications suggest there are serious injuries.

The road is closed, and diversions are in place at the scene.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use an alternative route where possible.

