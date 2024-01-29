Fatal Crash, Oamaru-Alma Road, Waitaki District

Police can confirm two people have died following a two vehicle crash involving a truck on Oamaru-Alma Road, Alma, Waitaki District, this morning.

The Serious Crash Unit and the Commercial Vehicle Safety Team are investigating.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

The road remains closed and diversions are in place.

