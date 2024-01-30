Update: Homicide investigation, Palmerston North

Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Deegan:

Palmerston North Police continue to investigate the death of a 35-year-old man who died as a result of injuries he suffered on the evening of Saturday 20 January.

Emergency services were called to a Coromandel Court address around 7:30pm after reports a man had been shot.

He was taken to hospital but later died as a result of his injuries.

Police can now also name the victim, he was Damon O’Rourke, of Roslyn, Palmerston North.

As Police continue to piece together exactly what has occurred leading to the death of Mr O’Rourke, we would like to hear from anyone in the Coromandel Court and Featherston Street areas who may have seen anything suspicious, or who has dashcam or CCTV footage from the evening of Saturday 20 January.

You can call 105 or make a report online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report”, referencing file number 240120/5653.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

