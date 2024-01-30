Update: Homicide investigation, Palmerston North

Palmerston
North Police continue to investigate the death of a
35-year-old man who died as a result of injuries he suffered
on the evening of Saturday 20 January.
Emergency
services were called to a Coromandel Court address around
7:30pm after reports a man had been shot.
He was taken
to hospital but later died as a result of his
injuries.
Police can now also name the victim, he was
Damon O’Rourke, of Roslyn, Palmerston North.
As
Police continue to piece together exactly what has occurred
leading to the death of Mr O’Rourke, we would like to hear
from anyone in the Coromandel Court and Featherston Street
areas who may have seen anything suspicious, or who has
dashcam or CCTV footage from the evening of Saturday 20
January.
You can call 105 or make a report online at
105.police.govt.nz,
clicking “Update Report”, referencing file number
240120/5653.
Information can also be provided
anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
