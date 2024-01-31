Police To Search Avon River Following Death Of David Bridgwater

The National Police Dive Squad will be carrying out a search of a segment of the Avon River to assist staff investigating the death of David Bridgwater.

Mr Bridgewater died in the early hours of Thursday 4 January on Carisbrooke Street, Aranui with gunshot wounds.

Items of interest to the investigation dubbed Operation Walter, including a firearm, are being looked for.

Several people have been to be spoken to and as the investigation continues, we expect to speak with a number of others and carry out further searches in other areas of interest.

“We are committed to thoroughly investigating the death of Mr Bridgwater” says DSS Colin Baillie.

“Our thoughts are with the family of Mr Bridgwater, his mother, brother and children who are still seeking answers as to what happened.”

A 51-year-old women was arrested last week in relation to Mr Bridgwater’s death and is due to appear next on 16 February charged with being an accessory after the fact.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact Police through 105 referencing Operation Walter.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

