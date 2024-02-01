Youths Arrested After Dangerous Dash In Papakura

Police in Counties Manukau South have taken five youths into custody after being seen driving dangerously around Papakura late last night.

Counties Manukau South Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Matt Hoyes, says Police were called to the Battalion Drive area at around 11.34pm.

“A member of the public notified Police that two vehicles were seen driving dangerously and seemingly crashing into each other.”

The call was answered by Police Communicators based at the Emergency Communications Centre.

Acting Prevention Manager Northern Emergency Comms, Angela Gaina, says the call meant Police were able to respond quickly.

“We acknowledge the quick actions of the witness who not only made Police aware of the situation, but also enabled us to confirm that both vehicles had been stolen.”

Inspector Hoyes says Police sighted one of the vehicles on Battalion Drive.

“Staff signalled for the driver to stop and while they did stop initially, the vehicle then took off at speed.

“Police decided not to pursue, due to the manner of driving,” he says.

The Police Eagle helicopter was able to observe the fleeing vehicle and provide commentary to Police staff on the ground.

“Thanks to Eagle we were able to move staff ahead of the vehicle, and we successfully spiked it on Airfield Road in Takanini.

“It has continued on for about another 300 metres before coming to a stop, and the five occupants fled on foot.

“Police quickly located all five and took them into custody without further incident,” Inspector Hoyes says.

The offenders, aged between 11 and 13, will all be referred to Youth Aid.

“This was excellent work from all staff involved, as they managed to bring what was a dangerous incident to a swift and safe conclusion.”

