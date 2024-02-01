Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wet And Windy Until Saturday, Then Mostly Sunny For Waitangi Day

Thursday, 1 February 2024, 12:42 pm
Press Release: MetService

Covering period of Thursday 01 - Tuesday 06 February
 

The atmosphere is going to have a weekend like a festival-goer – wild on Friday and Saturday but worn out and sedate by Sunday. MetService is forecasting a strong cold front to reach the southwest tonight (Thursday) and move quickly across Aotearoa New Zealand on Friday and Saturday, before a ridge of high pressure arrives on Sunday.

MetService meteorologist Alain Baillie says, “The front will bring further heavy rain to the South Island’s West Coast. Orange Heavy Rain Warnings have been issued for the Westland, Grey and Buller Ranges during Friday, with Watches for western Tasman and the Nelson Lakes, and the headwaters of rivers in North Canterbury.”

“Keep an eye on the MetService Warnings page for updates as the situation unfolds.”, Alain says.

The western South Island received well above average rainfall in January; Milford Sound recorded 1006mm (average 647mm), Haast received 449mm (248mm) and Hokitika 359mm (212mm).

Baillie continues, “By Friday afternoon, northwesterly winds ahead of the front are forecast to reach severe gale in central areas of Aotearoa New Zealand, with gusts of 120 km/h in exposed parts of Wellington and Wairarapa.”

An Orange Strong Wind Warning for those areas runs from 1pm to 9pm on Friday, with a Watch for the Marlborough Sounds from noon to 7pm Friday.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“Saturday will be wet and windy across the country, but conditions should ease in the evening. These strong winds do bring the potential for some tricky driving conditions, especially on our exposed roads like the Auckland Harbour Bridge, so are worth factoring in for your travel plans over the weekend. They also bring the possibility for large waves along the western coastlines of the North and South Island.”

“Saturday will also be quite cool for the time of year, with maximum temperatures in the mid-to-high teens in Otago and Southland, 4 to 6 degrees Celsius below average. Taumarunui and Taupō are forecast to reach only 17°C, 6 to 8°C below average.”

By Sunday the front will have cleared to the east and a large area of high pressure begins to dominate our weather into next week. Hot conditions return to the eastern South Island on Monday, with Blenheim and Ashburton expected to reach 32°C and Christchurch 30°C.

Sneaking a peek at Waitangi Day, Alain says, “It should be fine and warm for most New Zealanders – hot again for Marlborough and Canterbury. However, those south of Dunedin should prepare for a damp Waitangi Day.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On ACT’s Flat Tax Fever


Party on, dudes. Repeatedly, the policy adventures of Christopher Luxon and David Seymour are taking New Zealand back in time to the most excellent year of 2017. According to Chris and Dave, that’s when government spending was being restrained most righteously and public services were in totally non-heinous condition. No way! we all say. Yes way! say Chris and Dave. This week though, Chris and Dave’s Bogus Journey took us back as far as 1996. In North America that year...
More

 
 


Greens: James Shaw Announces Resignation
Hon James Shaw, the architect of New Zealand’s landmark climate change legislation, the Zero Carbon Act, has announced that he will be stepping down as Co-leader of the Green Party in March. He will remain in Parliament for the time being to support the Bill of Rights (Right to a Sustainable Environment) Amendment Bill... More


Government: New School Year Starts With Focus On Students’ Success
As schools start back for 2024, Education Minister Erica Stanford says there will be a relentless focus on ensuring students’ are achieving at school. “It’s concerning that student achievement has continued to decline, as evidenced in both international benchmarks and national measurements. This has to stop... More

Government: Withdraws Voting Age Bill
The Coalition Government will not proceed with the previous Government’s plans to lower the voting age to allow 16-year-olds to vote in council elections, Local Government Minister Simeon Brown says... More


Government: Funding To Increase Flood Resilience In Northland

The Government is contributing an additional $4 million towards flood resilience projects in Northland, ensuring communities will be better protected in future severe weather events... More

Police: 100,000th firearm entered into the new Firearms Registry
Licenced firearms owners across the country have responded well to the Registry, with it taking just seven months to get to the 100,000th firearm recorded into the system... More


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 