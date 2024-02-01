Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Waituna Wetland’s Vulnerability In The Spotlight

Thursday, 1 February 2024, 2:43 pm
Press Release: Department of Conservation

The Awarua-Waituna Wetlands near Invercargill have incredible ecological and cultural value, but, as World Wetlands Day approaches, a concerning algal bloom illustrates wetland vulnerability.

World Wetlands Day is celebrated each year on February 2. This year’s theme – Wetlands and Human Wellbeing – highlights the enormous benefits of wetlands, which provide water and food, support biodiversity, protect against extreme weather events, and store carbon.

DOC Principal Scientist and Chair of the global science panel for the Ramsar Convention Hugh Robertson says the Awarua-Waituna Wetlands’ Waituna Lagoon, which was manually opened this week to flush out the algal bloom, is a prime example of the complex challenges facing New Zealand’s globally significant wetlands.

“For 15 years, Waituna Lagoon and its surrounding catchment have benefitted from large-scale restoration efforts thanks to collaboration between Te Rūnanga o Awarua, Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu, DOC, Environment Southland, Southland District Council and Fonterra as part of Whakamana Te Waituna Trust.

“Through partnership efforts, a more natural water management regime has supported the lagoon’s recovery by reducing artificial drainage of freshwater. Monitoring in 2023 showed a dramatic recovery of Ruppia – a plant that signals a healthy lagoon,” Hugh says.

“However, warmer temperatures and high nutrient levels are a dangerous combination, and the lagoon remains in a vulnerable state.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“Poor-quality water makes restoration efforts difficult. Looking forward, nutrients such as nitrogen and phosphorus, and climate change will continue to pose a significant threat to Waituna Lagoon and New Zealand’s wetlands more generally.

“Many of New Zealand’s coastal lakes and estuaries are affected by poor water quality. They are situated at the bottom end of catchments and accumulate contaminants.

“It’s clear ongoing effort is needed to protect Waituna Lagoon so it doesn’t deteriorate, as high nutrient loads make the lagoon vulnerable to a range of harmful algal blooms,” Hugh says.

Ruby Moynihan Magsig, DOC’s Ramsar Lead says on World Wetlands Day, countries around the world will put the spotlight on wetlands and reflect on what they can do to manage them more sustainably for the benefit of everyone.

“Collective efforts that include government, Māori, landowners and communities are crucial to ensure the internationally and locally important values of New Zealand’s Ramsar sites are safeguarded, and our remaining wetlands thrive.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Department of Conservation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On ACT’s Flat Tax Fever


Party on, dudes. Repeatedly, the policy adventures of Christopher Luxon and David Seymour are taking New Zealand back in time to the most excellent year of 2017. According to Chris and Dave, that’s when government spending was being restrained most righteously and public services were in totally non-heinous condition. No way! we all say. Yes way! say Chris and Dave. This week though, Chris and Dave’s Bogus Journey took us back as far as 1996. In North America that year...
More

 
 

Government: Minimum Wage Set For Cautious Increase
The adult minimum wage rate will increase by 2 per cent to $23.15 an hour from 1 April 2024, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Brooke van Velden announced today. “This Government is committed to striking the right balance... More

Greens: James Shaw Announces Resignation
Hon James Shaw, the architect of New Zealand’s landmark climate change legislation, the Zero Carbon Act, has announced that he will be stepping down as Co-leader of the Green Party in March. He will remain in Parliament for the time being to support the Bill of Rights (Right to a Sustainable Environment) Amendment Bill... More


Government: New School Year Starts With Focus On Students’ Success
As schools start back for 2024, Education Minister Erica Stanford says there will be a relentless focus on ensuring students’ are achieving at school. “It’s concerning that student achievement has continued to decline, as evidenced in both international benchmarks and national measurements. This has to stop... More


Government: Funding To Increase Flood Resilience In Northland

The Government is contributing an additional $4 million towards flood resilience projects in Northland, ensuring communities will be better protected in future severe weather events... More

Police: 100,000th firearm entered into the new Firearms Registry
Licenced firearms owners across the country have responded well to the Registry, with it taking just seven months to get to the 100,000th firearm recorded into the system... More


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 