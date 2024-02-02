Fatal Crash, Falls Road, Warkworth

A cyclist has died following a crash at the intersection of Falls Road and Mansel Drive in Warkworth, Auckland this morning.

The crash was reported to Police at 6.58am.

A vehicle was also involved in the incident.

Sadly, the cyclist received critical injuries and died at the scene.

Police extend our condolences to their family and friends at this time.

The road remains closed while the Serious Crash Unit conduct a scene examination, motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Diversions are in place at the intersections of Hudson Road and Falls Road, and Viv Davie-Martin Drive and Falls Road.

