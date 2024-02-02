Police Make Renewed Appeal For Information In Baby Ru Homicide Investigation

Police are continuing to investigate the death of Baby Ru in Lower Hutt in October last year, and are making a renewed appeal for information in relation to the case.

Baby Ru died on 22 October 2023 as a result of blunt force trauma.

He would have turned two a few days after his death, but instead of celebrating his birthday, whānau were grieving and preparing for his tangi.

The investigation team remains absolutely committed to getting justice for Baby Ru and holding the person or persons responsible to account.

As we have stated previously, three adults known to Ru are considered persons of interest in relation to this matter.

We are continuing to engage with them, in an effort to establish exactly what took place at the Lower Hutt property prior to Baby Ru’s death, and in the days following.

We would like to thank all those who have contacted Police in response to our previous appeals for information.

Every piece of information, no matter how small, is valuable and helps us build a picture of what occurred before and after Baby Ru’s death.

Anyone who has information that could help the investigation team is urged to do the right thing by Baby Ru, and contact Police quoting file number 231022/1708.

Information can also be passed to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.



Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

