Arrest Made In Relation To Death Of David Bridgwater

Party on, dudes. Repeatedly, the policy adventures of Christopher Luxon and David Seymour are taking New Zealand back in time to the most excellent year of 2017. According to Chris and Dave, that’s when government spending was being restrained most righteously and public services were in totally non-heinous condition. No way! we all say. Yes way! say Chris and Dave. This week though, Chris and Dave’s Bogus Journey took us back as far as 1996. In North America that year... More
Government: Minimum Wage Set For Cautious Increase The adult minimum wage rate will increase by 2 per cent to $23.15 an hour from 1 April 2024, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Brooke van Velden announced today. “This Government is committed to striking the right balance... More
Greens: James Shaw Announces Resignation Hon James Shaw, the architect of New Zealand’s landmark climate change legislation, the Zero Carbon Act, has announced that he will be stepping down as Co-leader of the Green Party in March. He will remain in Parliament for the time being to support the Bill of Rights (Right to a Sustainable Environment) Amendment Bill... More
Government: New School Year Starts With Focus On Students’ Success As schools start back for 2024, Education Minister Erica Stanford says there will be a relentless focus on ensuring students’ are achieving at school. “It’s concerning that student achievement has continued to decline, as evidenced in both international benchmarks and national measurements. This has to stop... More