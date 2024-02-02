Arrest Made In Relation To Death Of David Bridgwater

Police investigating the death of David Bridgwater can today advise that an arrest has been made at a semi-rural property near Timaru this morning.

A 54-year-old man was taken into custody and has been charged with murder in relation to the death.

This is a significant development in the investigation and our thoughts are with Mr Bridgwater’s family – his mother, brother and two young children.

The National Police Dive Squad and Specialist Search Group have concluded their search of sections of the Avon River and nearby areas of interest and are assessing the results.

The 54-year-old is due to appear in Christchurch District Court today.

As this matter is now before the court Police are limited in making further comment.

