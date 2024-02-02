New Accelerator To Reduce The Region’s Carbon Footprint



Hawke’s Bay Regional Council welcomes the launch of Regional Energy Transition Accelerator for the Hawke’s Bay region. The Accelerator programme will support businesses in the region to switch to lower carbon-emission fuels in their industrial processes.

The Accelerator, supported by the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Agency’s (EECA), brings together power line companies, energy retailers, local government, mana whenua and heat-using industries who will work with EECA over the next six months to look at how they might transition from high-emitting processes (like coal boilers or piped gas) to renewable energy or biomass.

The meeting was convened by the Hawke’s Bay Regional Economic Development Agency (REDA).

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council Climate Action Ambassador Dr Pippa McKelvie-Sebileau says: “It’s exciting to make a dent in our emissions and to support our region’s businesses in their transition to renewable or lower-emission fuels.”

“We’re grateful to REDA for bringing businesses together. Participants were genuinely excited by the potential to reduce their energy needs allowing their businesses to be more cost effective. Furthermore, there’s potential to decrease our regional carbon emissions by up to 5%.”

