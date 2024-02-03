Death following 28 January crash, SH2, Te Hauke

A man who was critically injured in a crash in Hastings on 28 January has died in hospital.

The crash, at the intersection of Colin White Road and State Highway 2, involved a motorbike and was reported to Police at 9:27am.

The critically injured motorbike rider passed away in hospital on 2 February. Our thoughts are with his loved ones.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

